  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Anne to travel for special visit after receiving esteemed honour

The Royal Princess plans to visit for a special engagement following a prestigious honour

Princess Anne is set to travel for a special visit following the receipt of an esteemed honour, marking another significant engagement in her royal duties.

On Tuesday, the Royal Princess is embarking on a trip to Gloucestershire for her multiple engagements.

As per the Royal Diary, King Charles sister will visit the Churn Project to mark its 25th Anniversary, 14-16 the Waterloo, Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

Moreover, she is also scheduled to visit the Gloucestershire Playing Fields Association on the occasion of their 100th Anniversary at Whitminster Playing Field and Pavilion, Whitminster, Gloucestershire.

Later she will conclude her busy day with her attendance at the Cirencester Grace Network at the Old Department Store, 9-35 Market Place, Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

Notably, her busy day came shortly after Cheltenham Racecourse announced that the Hunters Chase’ staged at The Cheltenham Festival has been named in honour of Princess Anne, 75.

The CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse, Guy Lavender, said on Princess Anne’s name, “The Hunters’ Chase at The Festival is a contest which recognises and celebrates the very origins of our great sport. We therefore feel it is very appropriate to stage it under the name of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal – an outstanding all-round equestrian who has excelled in a wide range of disciplines.”

The Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeplechase will follow the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on 13 March 2026, Gold Cup Day.

This is not the first thing named after the Princess at Cheltenham Racecourse, before this the Princess Royal Stand was opened by Her Royal Highness in 2015.

