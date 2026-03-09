Europe's most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam

If you are searching for beautiful destinations and want an easy and relaxing trip without worrying about transport hassles or extra travel expenses in Europe, then you've come to the right place.
Braw Scottish Tours recently measured the walking distances between the top attractions in 30 popular European cities and figure out which cities are the easiest to explore on foot and best suited for a relaxed holiday.
Top 4 most walkable cities in Europe
Istanbul
Istanbul is ranked as the most walkable city with its five main attractions located within a total distance of just 2.5 kilometres.
Milan, Italy
Milan is also considered walkable with its main attractions like the Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II located within 3.8 kilometers of each other.
Walking around these landmarks takes about 4,940 steps or roughly 45 minutes which makes the city ideal for travellers who prefer shorter and easy strolls.
Hamburg, Germany
Exploring Hamburg's main attraction requires walking a total of about 4.4 kilometers which is roughly 5,720 steps or just under an hour.
Prague, Czech Republic
Prague's main attractions involves walking about 5.8 kilometers which takes roughly 7,540 steps or around 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Other 5 most walkable cities
Other cities ranked among the most walkable include;
Amsterdam
Copenhagen
Birmingham
Frankfurt
Kraków