News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Europe's most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam

Here are top cities that are the easiest to explore on foot and best suited for a relaxed holiday

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Europes most walkable cities to visit in 2026
Europe's most walkable cities to visit in 2026

If you are searching for beautiful destinations and want an easy and relaxing trip without worrying about transport hassles or extra travel expenses in Europe, then you've come to the right place.

Braw Scottish Tours recently measured the walking distances between the top attractions in 30 popular European cities and figure out which cities are the easiest to explore on foot and best suited for a relaxed holiday.

Top 4 most walkable cities in Europe

Istanbul

Europes most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam

Istanbul is ranked as the most walkable city with its five main attractions located within a total distance of just 2.5 kilometres.

Milan, Italy

Europes most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam

Milan is also considered walkable with its main attractions like the Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II located within 3.8 kilometers of each other.

Walking around these landmarks takes about 4,940 steps or roughly 45 minutes which makes the city ideal for travellers who prefer shorter and easy strolls.

Hamburg, Germany

Europes most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam

Exploring Hamburg's main attraction requires walking a total of about 4.4 kilometers which is roughly 5,720 steps or just under an hour.

Prague, Czech Republic

Europes most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam

Prague's main attractions involves walking about 5.8 kilometers which takes roughly 7,540 steps or around 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Other 5 most walkable cities

Other cities ranked among the most walkable include;

Amsterdam

Copenhagen

Birmingham

Frankfurt 

Kraków

Emergency in Bahrain: US Patriot Missile hits Manama amid drone intercept
Emergency in Bahrain: US Patriot Missile hits Manama amid drone intercept
North Korea's entry into US-Iran war? Kim Jong Un breaks silence
North Korea's entry into US-Iran war? Kim Jong Un breaks silence
How UAE intercepted 121 Iranian drones: Watch
How UAE intercepted 121 Iranian drones: Watch
World faces largest oil supply shock in history: Strait of Hormuz changes everything
World faces largest oil supply shock in history: Strait of Hormuz changes everything
Trump's tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: 'War of choice'
Trump's tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: 'War of choice'
Brian McGinnis vows to fight for ‘peace, people’s lives’ after hospital release
Brian McGinnis vows to fight for ‘peace, people’s lives’ after hospital release
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Facts about ‘most dangerous man in the world’
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Facts about ‘most dangerous man in the world’
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse
Mojtaba Khamenei becomes Iran's new supreme leader amid rising regional tensions
Mojtaba Khamenei becomes Iran's new supreme leader amid rising regional tensions
Trump reacts as Iran clerics near decision on next supreme leader
Trump reacts as Iran clerics near decision on next supreme leader

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
5 hours ago
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards

Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
6 hours ago
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
7 hours ago