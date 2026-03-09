News
  • By Web Desk
How UAE intercepted 121 Iranian drones: Watch

UAE intercepted 3 ballistic missiles and 121 Iranian drones

In an epic display of military prowess, the United Arab Emirates released footage of its air defense system intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.

A video was released on Monday, 9, 2026, by Al Jazeera after the UAE Ministry of Defense shared the visuals in which a fighter jet is targeting an Iranian drone heading into the airspace of the Gulf country.

According to the officials, "UAE air defenses successfully engaged today with 3 ballistic missiles and detected 129 drones of which 121 drones were intercepted."


This latest round of attacks came after the Iranian leadership formally apologized to the neighbouring countries for the attacks. The tensions in the region heightened following the start of the war in February.

The Gulf countries expressed their resentment and labelled the strikes as a "blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law."

The Ministry of Defense said that "safety of citizens, residents and visitors represents the utmost priority that cannot be compromised," claiming that every nation "reserves the full right to respond."

