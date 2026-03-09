Emergency in Bahrain: US Patriot Missile hits Manama amid drone intercept

The state of shock and terror has gripped Bahrain after a US-made Patriot air missile reportedly struck a residential building in Manama while attempting to intercept a wave of drone attacks launched by Iran.
According to eyewitnesses, the interceptor missile malfunctioned and lost its trajectory shortly after launch. Instead of neutralising an incoming drone, it struck a populated neighborhood.
The Bahraini Health Ministry confirmed that the series of attacks in the morning injured 32 civilians noting that "all injured individuals are Bahraini citizens." Four victims remain in serious condition, including "children who required surgical intervention."
Pressure on Bahrain's leadership is mounting as defense forces have intercepted over 150 drones and 90 missiles since February. Military leaders have labelled these attacks as a gross "violation of international humanitarian law."
Authorities issued a public statement advising residents to "remain indoors and to venture out only in cases of absolute necessity," while emergency teams work to rescue citizens and secure the impacted sites in the capital.
The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also condemned the "unprecedented" aggression, stating that the attacks "cannot be justified under any pretext."