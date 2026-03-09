News
North Korea's entry into US-Iran war? Kim Jong Un breaks silence

'We don't want war but also have no intention of avoiding it,' said Kim Jong Un

The much-anticipated response from the North Korean leader following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict has finally made the headlines.

Speaking to a gathered crowd of military personnel and officials, Kim Jong Un issued a stern warning to the West, particularly the US, while highlighting his country's military might.

Kim dismissed any possibility of a global spillover of this conflict, claiming that while his country is not in favor of war, it remains fully prepared.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim stated. "We don't want war but we also have no intention of avoiding it."


He labelled the military strikes by the US and Israel a "shameless rogue act" and an "illegal act of aggression" that violates territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Some analysts believe North Korea is manipulating the Middle East crisis to justify its own nuclear ambitions.

Kim suggested that the world is ruled by "gangster-like logic" and that only those countries with overwhelming power will survive.

Pyongyang also highlighted deepening of ties with Tehran, with reports suggesting Kim is "ready to supply missiles to Iran" to counter Western powers

