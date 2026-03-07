News
US B-1 bomber lands in UK base after Trump demands unconditional surrender

The arrival of the B-1 bomber intensified the escalation

RAF Fairford air force station in Gloucestershire, England, welcomed the arrival of a US B-1 Lancer bomber as Prime Minister Keir Starmer approved the US “defensive” action on Iran from UK bases.

The aircraft, nicknamed “the bone,” is a 146ft bomber with a speed of over 900mph, and has the capability of carrying 34 tonnes of equipment and 24 cruise missiles.

As the US-Iran conflict entered its eighth day, the trade of a bomber intensified the escalation. Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary, also stated that there will be a ‘dramatic surge in strikes.’


Initially, the UK denied US access to its bases, leading Donald Trump to say he was “not happy” with the decision. Later on, the British PM granted permission for “defensive” strikes, emphasising that he is not convinced of the idea of “regime change from the skies.”

The United Kingdom is also deploying the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon in the Mediterranean region after a drone struck at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Starmer also pledged its support to the Saudi Kingdom against Iranian strikes.

The conflict is reaching a diplomatic deadlock as Trump decided to have “no deal” with Iran and demanded an “unconditional surrender.”

With the arrival of bomber pulses, Wildcat helicopters and HMS Dragon in the Middle Eastern region, the next few days will determine the future of the conflict.

