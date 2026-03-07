Lady Gaga hints at wedding bells after Michael Polansky’s surprise remark 

After Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga has also joined the ongoing celebrity wedding buzz!
The Die With a Smile hitmaker has seemingly reacted to her fiancé, Michael Polansky's surprise comment, after she revealed a major update on her wedding.
Gaga, who sang the high beat song, The Dead Dance, in Wednesday Season’s second part two, recently made a guest appearance on Bruno Mars' iHeart Radio livestream Romantic Radio.
While introducing his beloved pal, Bruno, who also launched his new music album, The Romantic, he played the pre-recorded voice note of the Grammy-winning artist.
In the voice note, the 39-year-old singer heard saying, "Hi, Bruno. My fiancé and I have been travelling all year, but we're getting married soon."
"We were hoping that maybe you could choose a special song for us," the singer further shocked the fans.
To which Bruno exclaimed, expressing his devotion to the couple’s marriage, "I know that voice, that is my dear friend Lady Gaga."
"If you're looking for a song to dedicate to your husband, I would say, off this new album of mine, I would go with 'Risk It All', track one," he noted.
This revelation appeared to be her reaction to the ongoing fans’ theories, who have been speculating that Lady Gaga and her business tycoon fiancé, Michael Polansky, have been distant from each other.
These speculations came following the American entrepreneur and venture capitalist's blunt confession that he "does not want to be her career manager."
Despite being involved in her record-breaking music projects, her partner’s reaction drew fans’ attention, which Lady Gaga has now debunked.
To note, the couple have been romantically involved since 2019.