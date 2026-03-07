Iran’s president apologises neighbouring countries for attacks

In a drastic turn of events, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to the neighbouring countries for the attacks following a huge explosion that jolted Tehran’s commercial airport.
In an address to the state media, the president said that the miscommunication in the ranks caused the strikes on Gulf countries and Iran is forging a new regional policy with the approval of the interim leadership council.
“I should apologise to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf. From now on, they should not attack neighbouring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries.”
However, Qatar says it has intercepted a missile attack shortly after the address.
Pezeshkian further asserted that U.S President Donald Trump’s dream of no deal and unconditional surrender will be a “dream that they should take to their grave.”
The current response came after Israel, in alliance with the United States, killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, which resulted in the loss of command and control of the armed forces.
The attack on Iran triggered a series of strikes in the Gulf Arab States. At the same time, the US and Israel are continuing to hit key areas. The Trump administration has also approved $151 million in arms sales to the Jewish country.
So far, this conflict has killed 1,230 people in Iran, 200 in Lebanon, six U.S troops and a dozen in Israel. Moreover, blasts were recorded in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Qatar. But there is no predictable end to the fighting.