Canadian teen drowned after dingo attack in Australia

A Canadian teen backpacker has died from drowning after she was attacked by dingoes on a popular Australian beach.
Piper James' body was discovered in the early morning on January 19 surrounded by around ten dingoes on K'Gari, off the eastern coast of Queensland.
On Friday, March 6, the state's coroners' court said, "Piper died as a result of drowning in the setting of multiple injuries, due to, or as a consequence of a dingo attack."
At least six of the about ten dingoes that were found circling James's body were later euthanised. About 200 dingoes live on K'Gari and are protected as a native species by law.
Earlier investigations had found "extensive post-mortem dingo bite marks" and that it was "not likely" that pre-mortem dingo bites had caused "immediate death".
The 19-year-old had been working at a backpacker's hostel in the weeks before her death and had told friends she was going for an early morning swim.
Following her death, James' parents told local media that their daughter had always dreamed of travelling and had already saved up for her trip after graduating from high school.
The last known fatal dingo attack on the island was in 2001 when a nine-year-old boy was killed by a dingo after tripping and falling near a campsite, reported ABC.