Stephanie Buttermore: Jeff Nippard's fiancée passes away suddenly at 36

Jeff Nippard announced the heartbreaking news of his longtime fiancée Stephanie Buttermore‘s death.
According to Parade, the popular Canadian bodybuilder took to social media to announce sudden passing of the fitness Youtuber and cancer researcher on Friday, March 6.
“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” said the post on Instagram.
Buttermore was just 36 when she died, and no cause of death has been shared.
“As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer,” the statement continued.
Nippard also asked for “privacy as we navigate this tragic loss” and thanked fans for their support.
Buttermore was a successful fitness influencer, with more than a million subscribers on YouTube and more than 500,000 followers on Instagram before quitting in 2024.
She revealed in her last post, shared in May 2024, that while she missed her fans, she chose to leave because her anxiety became “crippling… to the point I felt I couldn’t breathe or leave my house.”
After a few months social-media free, she said her “mental health has been the best it’s ever been” and she was “way more present” in her life.