  By Bushra Saleem
Putin urges end to Iran conflict amid US claims of Russian intelligence involvement

US accuses Russia of aiding Iran in targeting American military warships and aircrafts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged to immediately end Iran conflict after US claims of intelligence sharing.

According to Reuters, the Kremlin said that Putin in a phone call on Friday, March 6, expressed his condolences to Iran's president over the numerous civilian casualties resulting from "the armed Israeli-American aggression against Iran" and called for an immediate halt to hostilities.

During the conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Putin also extended his deep condolences ⁠over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of Khamenei's family, Iranian political and military leaders and "numerous civilians."

As per Kremlin, “Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's principled stance in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the rejection of force as a method to solve any issues surrounding Iran or arising ⁠in the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of diplomatic resolution.”

“Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's solidarity with the Iranian people as they ⁠defend their sovereignty and the independence of their country. He also provided a detailed update ⁠on the developments during the latest active phase of the conflict," it added. ‘

This came after US officials claimed Russia is providing intelligence to Iran on the location of US forces in the Middle East, a boost for Tehran as it launches missile and drone attacks on American bases and other targets in the region.

NBC News reported that the sources have said that the intelligence assistance from Russia could help Iran locate American warships, radar or other communication systems, but there is no indication Moscow is helping direct Iranian missile or drone strikes. 

Neither Iran nor Russia has yet commented on the claims.

For the unversed, Iran began firing missiles and drones at US bases and other American targets after the United States and Israel launched an air war against the regime on February 28.

