News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Harry Styles shares emotional message after mom's secret nod to Zoë Kravitz

Harry Styles breaks silence after his mom's sweet gesture for Zoë Kravitz goes viral

  • By Riba Shaikh
Harry Styles shares emotional message after moms secret nod to Zoë Kravitz
Harry Styles shares emotional message after mom's secret nod to Zoë Kravitz

Harry Styles sent the crowd at his latest gig into a meltdown with impromptu speech on "love and peace" amid dangerous times.

Just a day after eagle-eyed fans caught his mom's secret seal of approval on Harry's romance with Zoë Kravitz, the former One Direction alum shared an emotional message amid the celebration of his new album.

On Friday night, the As It Was crooner hosted a One Night Only show at Manchester's Co-op Live to celebrate his newly released album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

In a surprising moment mid performance, Harry spoke up on the ongoing conflict in the middle east, urging fans to look out for each other and spread love and kindness.

Although, the phones were strictly prohibited at the show, one of Harry's fans penned his entire speech in his notes.

"I have no doubt that you go out and spread that to people in your lives. And that feels like it's a really small thing, but it's not, and it works. And I encourage you to keep being," Harry said.

The Kiss You singer continued, "There are so many dangerous things that feel so powerful, but love is powerful, kindness is powerful. Each and every single one of you and what you do together are powerful."

Harry Styles shares emotional message after moms secret nod to Zoë Kravitz

"I encourage you to go out, spread it, be the light that you want to see in the world," he added.

Zayn Malik's former pal went to say, "Thank you for being here for me. The world could use a little extra peace right now, so please, do what you can. Thank you for being here tonight."

"Please look after each other, look after your friends, look after the strangers. Please get home safely. Thank you so much," the Night Changes hitmaker added.

Earlier this week, Harry Styles mother Anne seemingly gave a special nod to her son's new flame, as she was caught liking a carousel from Paris Fashion Week.featuring Zoë, shared by the British Vogue Instagram account.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are rumoured to be dating since August 2025.

BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan
BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan
Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris
Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris
D4vd: Celeste Rivas family to break silence? Alleged cousin's posts spark frenzy
D4vd: Celeste Rivas family to break silence? Alleged cousin's posts spark frenzy
Lady Gaga hints at wedding bells after Michael Polansky’s surprise remark
Lady Gaga hints at wedding bells after Michael Polansky’s surprise remark
Charlie Puth shares big update after taking on major role in AI platform
Charlie Puth shares big update after taking on major role in AI platform
Britney Spears at risk of jail time as pills seized in DUI arrest undergo testing
Britney Spears at risk of jail time as pills seized in DUI arrest undergo testing
Kanye West Malibu Mansion trial takes shocking turn after his shrewd tactics
Kanye West Malibu Mansion trial takes shocking turn after his shrewd tactics
'Monsters, Inc.' renews for part 3? Here's what fans expect on 25th anniversary
'Monsters, Inc.' renews for part 3? Here's what fans expect on 25th anniversary
Stephen Hibbert 'Pulp Fiction' star dies at 68: Family reveals cause of death
Stephen Hibbert 'Pulp Fiction' star dies at 68: Family reveals cause of death
Timothée Chalamet gets roasted by Opera experts over ‘no one cares’ comment
Timothée Chalamet gets roasted by Opera experts over ‘no one cares’ comment
Daryl Hannah finally speaks out on romance with JFK Jr. after decades-long silence
Daryl Hannah finally speaks out on romance with JFK Jr. after decades-long silence
Hailey Bieber steps out as fans say she ‘won in life’ after Selena-Benny dirty feet drama
Hailey Bieber steps out as fans say she ‘won in life’ after Selena-Benny dirty feet drama

Popular News

Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris

Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris
2 hours ago
BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan

BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan
2 hours ago
WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil

WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil
2 hours ago