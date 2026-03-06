News
  By Hania Jamil
Pokémon slams White House for replicating Pokopia art in viral post

Pokémon Pokopia signature font has been going viral on the internet, with users creating memes and posts in the stunning style

  • By Hania Jamil
Pokémon Company International shared that the White House did not have permission to post "social content that included imagery associated with our brand".

This came after the Trump administration posted a "Make America Great Again" meme on their social media platforms on Thursday, March 5, that replicated the cover art of Nintendo's new game, Pokémon Pokopia.

The image was an AI-generated graphic in the style of Pokémon Pokopia, a life simulation game that was launched Thursday, with the text in Pokopia's colourful font.

"We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property," a spokesperson for the company said. 

They added, "Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda."

Moreover, the company did not reveal if it plans to take any legal actions against the administration.

During President Donald Trump's second term, the administration is leaning into the use of trending songs and memes on their social media platforms.

However, the White House has come under fire for using branded intellectual property for its political messaging online without permission.

A handful of celebrities have also publicly rebuked the US government for using their work without permission.

After DHS used her song All-American Bitch to promote ICE in November, Olivia Rodrigo addressed the agency to never "use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda".

Other celebrities who called out the White House for using their songs include Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

