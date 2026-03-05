UK to deploy jets to Qatar amid rising tensions, rejects joining Iran-US war

Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain will send more fighter jets to defend allies in the Middle East as war in the region intensifies.
According to Independent, the prime minister is giving an update on the ongoing conflict in the region, as defence secretary John Healey met his counterpart in Cyprus to ease tensions over Britain's response to drone attacks on the island.
Sir Keir said at the conference, "I can announce today that we're sending four additional Typhoon jets to join our squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar and across the region. Wildcat helicopters with anti-drone capabilities are arriving in Cyprus tomorrow."
The PM, however, resisted pressure to join the US directly in the war, despite growing criticism from Donald Trump, who branded him “no Churchill.”
Sir Keir also said he has not spoken to the US president since Saturday evening, but insisted that the “special relationship” between the US and UK is “operating right now”, despite accusations the PM’s stance on the conflict has ruined it.
Meanwhile, the first UK chartered evacuation flight from the Middle East has now left Oman after it was delayed overnight due to problems with “getting passengers on board.”
Starmer insisted the "special relationship is in operation right now" after Donald Trump's rebuke, adding that he respected the US president taking decisions which "he considers in the national interest" of America.