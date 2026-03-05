News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

UK to deploy jets to Qatar amid rising tensions, rejects joining Iran-US war

Keir Starmer announces deployment of more Typhoon jets to Qatar amid escalating conflict

  • By Bushra Saleem
UK to deploy jets to Qatar amid rising tensions, rejects joining Iran-US war
UK to deploy jets to Qatar amid rising tensions, rejects joining Iran-US war

Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain will send more fighter jets to defend allies in the Middle East as war in the region intensifies.

According to Independent, the prime minister is giving an update on the ongoing conflict in the region, as defence secretary John Healey met his counterpart in Cyprus to ease tensions over Britain's response to drone attacks on the island.

Sir Keir said at the conference, "I can announce today that we're sending four additional Typhoon jets to join our squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar and across the region. Wildcat helicopters with anti-drone capabilities are arriving in Cyprus tomorrow."

The PM, however, resisted pressure to join the US directly in the war, despite growing criticism from Donald Trump, who branded him “no Churchill.”

Sir Keir also said he has not spoken to the US president since Saturday evening, but insisted that the “special relationship” between the US and UK is “operating right now”, despite accusations the PM’s stance on the conflict has ruined it.

Meanwhile, the first UK chartered evacuation flight from the Middle East has now left Oman after it was delayed overnight due to problems with “getting passengers on board.”

Starmer insisted the "special relationship is in operation right now" after Donald Trump's rebuke, adding that he respected the US president taking decisions which "he considers in the national interest" of America.

Pam Bondi hit with new trouble over handling of Epstein investigation
Pam Bondi hit with new trouble over handling of Epstein investigation
Wayne County Utah mysterious triple murder of women sparks fear, schools close
Wayne County Utah mysterious triple murder of women sparks fear, schools close
Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue
Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue
Tim Sheehy joins police to remove anti-war protester from Senate hearing
Tim Sheehy joins police to remove anti-war protester from Senate hearing
IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives
IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter

Popular News

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?
2 minutes ago
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert

Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
48 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
an hour ago