Four men arrested in London on suspicion of spying for Iran

Amid escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, a number of arrests have been made in London

Four people have been detained on suspicion of spying for Iran on locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community in London.

The Metropolitan Police said that one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals were arrested on Friday, March 6, from Barnet and Watford on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Commander Helen Flanger, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said, "Today's arrests are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it."

"We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us," Flanagan noted.

As per the police, the men were arrested at 1 a.m. on Friday in a pre-planned operation.

A 40- and a 55-year-old men were arrested in the Barnet area, a 52-year-old man was arrested in Watford, and a 22-year-old man was arrested in Harrow.

The Met said searches were continuing at these locations and other addresses in Barnet and Wembley.

Six other men, aged 29, 39, 42, 49 and two aged 20, were arrested in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender. One of the men was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Moreover, as per the Met, all 10 men had been taken into custody.

