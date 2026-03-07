Iran warns US against ground invasion: FM Araghchi rejects ceasefire

News
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gave a befitting reply after U.S President Donald Trump revealed the possibility of deploying troops on Iranian soil if the current strikes are not enough to neutralise the threat.

In an interview with NBC, the Iranian FM made it very clear that, “we are waiting for them. Because we are confident that we can confront them and that would be a big disaster for them.”

Contrary to Trump's claims, he also ruled out any possibility of ceasefire talks, noting that they were already betrayed during negotiations with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Geneva when they were attacked.

“We see no reason why we should engage once again with those who are not honest.”

Following the current crisis, the Trump administration is eagerly anticipating the Venezuela model in Iran and wants to replace the supreme leader with a pro-Western figure.

He called out the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as “unacceptable’ and highlighted his willingness in the new appointment.

According to some experts, the ongoing conflict will further escalate into a full-fledged global war and this is just the beginning.

The Middle East is already bearing the brunt, as a drone was shot down in Bahrain. A similar attack was also held on a school and an airport in Azerbaijan.

However, Iran denied these attacks and blamed Israel for using the situation to catalyse the escalation in the region.

