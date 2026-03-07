Qatar Airways, Emirates, flydubai resume limited flights amid Iran conflict

Emirates and flydubai have resumed flight operations at Dubai International Airport following a temporary suspension due to safety concerns.
According to Gulf News, Emirates confirmed the update on social media, advising passengers with confirmed bookings to proceed to the airport.
The advisory also applies to travellers transiting through Dubai, provided their connecting flights are operating as scheduled.
The airline clarified that an earlier post about the suspension has been deleted to avoid confusion. Emirates urged passengers to check flight status and seat availability via official channels before travelling.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has also announced limited flights to Doha as other flights remain suspended.
In a press release on the website, the airlines stated, “Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. A further update will be provided on 08 March by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).”
“Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming a safe operating corridor, Qatar Airways intends to operate the following flights on 08 March to Hamad International Airport from: London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Frankfurt (FRA), and Bangkok (BKK),” it added.
Qatar Airways stressed the flights operating are only for the passengers whose final destination is Doha.