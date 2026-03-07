WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil

Meta has allowed competitor artificial intelligence (AI) competitors to offer their chatbots on WhatsApp to Brazilian users.
This update comes a day after the company confirmed a similar decision for European users.
Earlier this week, Brazil’s antitrust regulator CADE ruled against Meta and dismissed its appeal to block an earlier order, aiming to suspend its policy change that tries to prohibit third-party AI chatbots on WhatsApp.
As per the regulator, banning third-party AI chatbots on WhatsApp “would not be proportionate,” and could pose a significant harm in a highly-competitive landscape.
As per Meta, In response, the company would allow third-party AI chatbot providers use its WhatsApp Business API to provide their services on the app for a fee, whether it is legally needed to do so.
Notably, the company will charge $0.0625 per “non-template message” in Brazil from March 11.
A Meta spokesperson stated, “Where we are legally required to provide AI chatbots through the WhatsApp business API, we are introducing pricing for the companies that choose to use our platform to provide those services.”
In October 2025, Meta announced the policy change, prompting probe, particularly because the company offers its own AI chatbot, Meta AI, inside WhatsApp.
The company has maintained that its WhatsApp Business API was not particularly designed to cater to AI chatbots.
Meta enabled third-party chatbots in some regions due to regulations; however, developers stated that they are hesitant to resume services, stating the pricing set by Meta are significantly higher.