Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time after broken arm amid missing rumors 

Brain McGinnis has issued first statement after his releasing from the jail following the Senate hearing arrest.
In a video circulating on social media the 44-year-old could be seen wearing arm sling and talking to the crowd in his first public appearance after widespread missing speculations.
He said, “I took an oath to defend this countries from enemies foreign and domestic. And we are facing domestic enemies right now. That is right our leaders are in cohoots with Israel and they are leading America into unprovoked wars. And that is not right. We got to stand up against it.”
“The American citizens have to say no to our government's choices. And we don't want war. So that's why we are speaking up and free Palestine and Palestine is our strength. The Palestinians are suffering far worse than any of this (pointing to his broken arm). So give us an unending strength . So here we are,” he added.
McGinnis, who is running for Senate in North Carolina, was injured on Wednesday, March 4, in a struggle with US Capitol Police and Republican Senator Tim Sheehy during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing.
The former Marine was then dragged out of the hearing. In the videos shared on social media McGinnis, who was dressed in a military uniform, could be seen pinning his hand behind the open door. It was later reported that his arm was broken.