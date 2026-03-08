News
  By Bushra Saleem
Daylight saving 2026: Start time, states that will not change clocks

Daylight saving time is officially back to snatch the annual hour of sleep from the people in March.

Daylight saving time for 2026 starts early on weekend, meaning most Americans lose an hour of sleep overnight when the clocks "spring forward." The annual ritual of moving clocks an hour ahead takes place on the second Sunday of March, CBS News reported.

When does daylight savings time start?

This year, daylight saving time goes into effect on Sunday, March 8, at 2 am local time.

The start date has been on the second Sunday of March since 2007, according to the US Naval Observatory, the official source of time for the Defense Department.

For the two decades preceding 2007, daylight saving time began on the first Sunday of April. Before 1987, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 set the start date as the last Sunday of April.

Most of the US will lose an hour Sunday from the changing of the clocks, at 2 am the time jumps ahead to 3 am.

When will daylight saving time end for 2026?

Most Americans will "fall back" to standard time at 2 a.m. local time on the first Sunday of November, which this year is on November 1. By then, the country will be nearly six weeks into fall after the autumnal equinox on September 22.

As per the National Institute of Standards and Technology, daylight saving time will be in effect for 238 days.

Which states don't do daylight saving time?

Only two states do not observe daylight saving time: Hawaii and Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation in the northeast part of the Grand Canyon State.

The territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands also don't change their clocks.

