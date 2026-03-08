News
  • By Bushra Saleem
US-Israel strikes target Iran's oil depots, triggering massive fire: Watch

  • By Bushra Saleem
The United States and Israel hit five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital.

According to Arab News, Iranian official told state TV on Sunday, March 8, that four people have been killed in explosions at oil sites.

The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Keramat Veyskarami, said, “Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport center in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft.”

“Four of our personnel, including two oil tanker drivers, were killed in the incident,” he added, saying facilities “were damaged” but the “fire was brought under control.”

Smoke from fires overnight hung over the capital, casting a dark haze across the city as morning broke.

The oil spill from the destroyed oil depots hit by Israeli strikes has leaked into some of Tehran’s sewage system, igniting a “river of fire” on the sides of the streets in the Iranian capital.

Despite the massive fires Veyskarami stressed that Iran’s oil depots have “sufficient gasoline reserves.”

Israel and US launched strikes on Iran on February 28, and killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering war in the Middle East as Iran responded to that attack with drone and missile strikes.



