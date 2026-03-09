News
Is Rihanna safe after woman fired shots at Beverly Hills home?

The 'Diamond' singer was Beverly Hills home at the time of the incident

A 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots into the Beverly Hills home of Rihanna while the pop star was reportedly inside.

According to a representative from the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the home at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, after reports of gunfire.

Authorities located a suspect, who was arrested without incident, and recovered a weapon.

However, there were no injuries reported and the Los Angeles Police Department representative said, adding, "This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation."

The LAPD shared that a 30-year-old woman, whose identity has not been made public, was arrested.

As per PEOPLE, a source confirmed that Rihanna, 38, lives at the home with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.

The source disclosed that the Diamond singer was home at the time of the incident.

It remained unclear if anyone else was inside the house at the time, though a source said that Rihanna is “okay.”

Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), shared that the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward Rihanna's home.

