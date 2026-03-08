Kris Jenner honors her 'amazing' daughters in loving Women's Day tribute

On this International Women's Day, Kris Jenner is celebrating her "amazing" daughters and all the ladies in her life.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, March 8, the 70-year-old American socialite paid a loving tribute to her daughters in a heartfelt post.
"Happy International Women's Day!!" she wished in the caption accompanying a large carousel of photos and videos, featuring Kris with her five daughters - Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.
She continued, "What an incredible blessing it is to be surrounded by so many amazing women who uplift, inspire, and support each other every single day. I feel especially grateful for my amazing daughters!"
"Watching each of you build your families, follow your passions, and support one another fills my heart with so much pride. I thank God every day for my girls," added The Kardashians alum.
Concluding her loving post, Kris Jenner also gave a huge shout-out to her "wonderful friends," who bring love, strength, and joy to her life.
"I'm constantly in awe of you all!! Today we celebrate the power of women everywhere," she added.
For those unfamiliar, Kris Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman.
She is the mother of the elite Kardashian-Jenner clan, which includes Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, & Robert Kardashian, and Kendall & Kylie Jenner.