Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness

Akshay Kumar has explained why he prefers not to publicly discuss his charitable efforts, saying he views such acts not as donations but as seva.
On the latest episode of the game show Wheel Of Fortune that the actor is hosting, the Padman star invited a panel of journalists as contestants.
Sonal Kalra, an editor of Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times said she has known Akshay Kumar for nearly two decades but saw a different side of him during the COVID-19 lockdown.
She recalled telling him about people’s struggles and the floods in Bihar and Assam, after which he asked for the Chief Minister’s office numbers and soon donated ₹1 crore each to the states’ relief funds.
On this comment, Akshay responded, “I have always believed the word ‘charity’ or ‘donation’ is the worst word. When you give something to someone, it’s actually your good fortune that you’re able to do it.”
He added, “God has made you capable of serving someone. So instead of saying donation, you should say you got the chance to serve.”
On the professional front, the teaser for Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, has finally been released.
Bhooth Bangla will be released in theatres on March 12, 2026.