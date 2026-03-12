News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness

The 'Bhooth Bangla' star is known to do a lot of charitable work in real life

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness

Akshay Kumar has explained why he prefers not to publicly discuss his charitable efforts, saying he views such acts not as donations but as seva.

On the latest episode of the game show Wheel Of Fortune that the actor is hosting, the Padman star invited a panel of journalists as contestants.

Sonal Kalra, an editor of Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times said she has known Akshay Kumar for nearly two decades but saw a different side of him during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She recalled telling him about people’s struggles and the floods in Bihar and Assam, after which he asked for the Chief Minister’s office numbers and soon donated ₹1 crore each to the states’ relief funds.

On this comment, Akshay responded, “I have always believed the word ‘charity’ or ‘donation’ is the worst word. When you give something to someone, it’s actually your good fortune that you’re able to do it.”

He added, “God has made you capable of serving someone. So instead of saying donation, you should say you got the chance to serve.”

On the professional front, the teaser for Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, has finally been released.

Bhooth Bangla will be released in theatres on March 12, 2026.

Asim Azhar drops exciting question for fans as Hania Amir wedding buzz fades
Asim Azhar drops exciting question for fans as Hania Amir wedding buzz fades
Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2' sets unbelievable record ahead of release
Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2' sets unbelievable record ahead of release
Saif Ali Khan shares candid thoughts on acting career after Taimur’s question
Saif Ali Khan shares candid thoughts on acting career after Taimur’s question
Akshay Kumar 'Bhooth Bangla' teaser brings screams and surprises
Akshay Kumar 'Bhooth Bangla' teaser brings screams and surprises
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?
Shaan drops exciting update on his first film ‘Bullah’ since 2022
Shaan drops exciting update on his first film ‘Bullah’ since 2022
Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Popular News

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
2 hours ago
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness

Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
3 hours ago