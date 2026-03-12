Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals 

News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Jack Drapper stunned his "ideal" Novak Djokovic for the first time ever to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals.

According to Independent, Draper was “overwhelmed” after beating Djokovic for the first time to reach the quarter-finals in Indian Wells.

The defending champion is playing just the second ATP tournament of his comeback after eight months out with an arm injury but has wasted no time imposing himself on the sport again.

Draper had faced Djokovic only once before, at Wimbledon five years ago, and came through a gripping battle lasting more than two-and-a-half hours in a deciding tie-break to win 4-6 6-4 7-6 (5).

Draper told a press conference in California, “It was a crazy match. I think both of us gave it our all. Just overwhelmed to obviously beat Novak, someone I have watched and admired and idolised since I was a kid. Just very grateful to be in this situation and go again tomorrow.”

“I’m really proud of where I’m at with my game. I was saying to my coach I still think my level could be a lot better, to be honest. Not so much with the tennis but more my mentality on the court. It’s tough when you haven’t been on the match court for a while, especially against top, top players in the world again. They make you feel uncomfortable,” he added.

Djokovic broke serve in the final game of the opening set and retrieved an early break in the second before Draper levelled the match.

Draper will play in-form 11th seed Daniil Medvedev on Thursday evening, March 12.

