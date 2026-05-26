GTA 6 trailer 3? Fans demand new trailer after release date confirmation

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto VI continued excitement after Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the game is currently on track for a November 19, 2026 launch.
While the announcement has soothed the infrayed nerves of fans, and also sparked a fresh wave of reactions from fans who are now turning their attention to Rockstar Games’ silence on the latest updates.
Several fans took to social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, asking for the launch of trader 3, despite getting a confirmation for release date.
A GTA fan wrote, "If we can’t get GTA trailer 3 or pre order announcement God please at least let Cristiano Ronaldo win Saudi league tonight."
"I’m begging," the fan added.
Another fan posted an AI-powered video, jokingly asking if it's a GTA 6 trailer 3 or not?
"If GTA 6 doesn't come out this month, we're starting to make it with 2-3 vibecoder brothers, don't worry," a third fan said.
It is pertinent to mention that Rockstar has not shared any new gameplay footage or story details beyond earlier trailers, leaving fans both excited and increasingly impatient.
The second trailer, still pinned on Rockstar’s social media profiles, has further fueled confusion due to outdated references that some fans initially misinterpreted as a surprise release hint.
As the countdown to November 2026 continues, expectations for a third trailer continue to rise. For now, GTA 6 remains one of the most anticipated entertainment launches in gaming history, with fans eagerly waiting for Rockstar’s next move.