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Pierre Deny, 'Emily in Paris' star dies at 69: Here's what we know

The 'Emily in Paris' actor has passed away at the age of 69, just a month before his 70th birthday

Pierre Deny, Emily in Paris star dies at 69: Heres what we know
Pierre Deny, 'Emily in Paris' star dies at 69: Here's what we know

Emily in Paris star Pierre Deny has passed away at the age of 69 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

On Wednesday, May 27, Deny's daughters announced the French actor's death, just a month before his 70th birthday, in an emotional statement.

"It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS," the statement read.

Deby played Louis de Léon, the CEO of luxury fashion company JVMA and father of Nicolas (Paul Forman), the love interest of Mindy (Ashley Park), in Season 3 and Season 4 of the hit Netflix series.


Besides Emily in Paris, Deny worked in more than 100 films and series in his home country, including Julie Lescaut, Une femme d'honneur, Camping Paradis, and Joséphine, ange gardien.

He was best known for his work in the long-running French soap operas such as Plus belle la vie (Life is Beautiful) and Demain nous appartient (Tomorrow Belongs to Us).

Notably, filming for the sixth season of Emily in Paris has kicked off in Greece. The season will also serve as the final chapter of the hit series.

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