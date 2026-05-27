Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2026

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games series for June 2026, marking the first major update since the company significantly raised subscription prices for the service earlier this month.
PlayStation Plus June 2026 games
PlayStation’s new series of games include Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.
All three games will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members from June 2 until July 6.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has sent all the gaming enthusiasts into a frenzy. Although the game received immense backlash at the time of release in 2022, it has improved through regular updates.
Its PlayStation Plus release also launches shortly before the game’s new Skitarii class update launches later in June.
Price rise sparks criticism
The announcement comes after Sony announced a price hike for PlayStation Plus memberships, sparking outrage among the gaming community.
Monthly and quarterly plans across the Premium, Extra, and Essential tiers became more expensive, while yearly subscription prices remained unchanged.
Destiny 2 Expansion also coming
Sony has officially confirmed that Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2025), including The Final Shape expansion, will join the Extra and Premium catalog on June 9.
Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus subscribers will still be able to claim the previously accessible titles on June 2 before the new lineup goes live.