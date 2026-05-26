Will Levis Privacy Scandal: Mother reveals reality behind 2024 cyberattack

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis recently opened up about a traumatic privacy violation he faced in 2024.
His mother, Beth Levis, shared on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast that her son’s private devices were breached by an Eastern European hacking group while he was still in college leading to the unauthorized release of an intimate video.
Recounting the moment Will called her, Beth said, “As soon as he started talking my heart immediately sank.”
She explained that after discovering the video had gone viral on social media, Will’s first words were, “I’m so sorry, mom,” which she described as a moment that “just broke my heart.”
To address the leak, the NFL star took aggressive action, hiring cybersecurity specialists to scrub the content from the web.
Beth noted that while they spent an “exorbitant amount of money” to mitigate the damage, the reality of the internet is that “you can never scrape anything entirely from the internet, it’s there forever.”
The investigation confirmed that a criminal group targeted the couple specifically for attention.
Though much of the content was successfully removed, the family remains haunted by the enduring digital footprint left by the cyberhackers.