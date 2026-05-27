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Patrick Mahomes make surprise return to Chiefs practice months after knee surgery

Patrick Mahomes takes part in Kansas City Chiefs’ first voluntary workout after ‘horror’ knee injury

Patrick Mahomes make surprise return to Chiefs practice months after knee surgery
Patrick Mahomes make surprise return to Chiefs practice months after knee surgery

Patrick Mahomes made shocking return to Kansas City Chiefs months after worrying knee injury.

According to Associated Press, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took part in the first voluntary workout of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 26, just over five months after he underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his left knee and four months ahead of their season opener.

The practice was closed to reporters, but the Chiefs posted a clip on social media that showed the two-time MVP making throws with his left knee in a brace.


The Chiefs are scheduled to work again Wednesday before speaking with reporters on Thursday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier this month, “He's in a good position to do some things. There’s some rules and regulations that go with that, so we just have to make sure we’re on top of that part. But if he can do some things, phase 2 (of the offseason), remember, is there’s no contact, no offense versus defense. It’s phase 3 that you get into that.”

“So you just have to evaluate what you want to do there. He’s in a position where he can do everything, I think. He's throwing the ball and he does it on his own, so he's not getting in any trouble here,” he added.

Mahomes hurt his knee in the waning minutes of a loss to the Chargers last Dec. 14, which effectively eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention.

He underwent surgery the next day in Dallas, and the hope all along is that he would be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Kansas City faces AFC West rival Denver on September 14 in a marquee Monday night matchup.

Mahomes who spend the first part of the offseason at his home in Texas, decided to do his rehabilitation work this season at the Chiefs' practice facility with longtime trainer Julie Frymyer.

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