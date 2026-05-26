Knicks sweep Cavaliers: New York heads to first NBA Finals since 1999

The New York Knicks have officially punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.
By routing the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 on Monday night, the Knicks completed a dominant 4-0 sweep of the Eastern Conference Finals.
This historic victory extends New York’s playoff winning streak to 11 games, positioning the franchise just four wins away from its first championship since 1973.
Karl-Anthony Towns led a balanced attack with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson was named the series MVP after averaging 25.5 points and 7.8 assists throughout the four games.
Reflecting on the team’s achievement, Brunson humbly noted:
“It means a lot but I mean, I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. The belief they have in me, this coaching staff, this organization, this fan base. Without them, none of this is possible.”
While the Cavaliers struggled to respond to New York’s intensity, head coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged the opponent’s performance, stating:
“Sometimes you’ve got to ultimately give the other team credit. They played great basketball and they’re on a heater.”
The Knicks now await their opponent for the Finals which will be either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonion Spurs.