NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years

The Boston Celtics’s Joe Mazzulla made history after he was named NBA Coach of the Year.
According to WMUR, the NBA announced on Tuesday, May 26, that Boston Celtics head coach Mazzulla was named Coach of the Year for 2025-26 season.
Mazzulla led the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 regular-season record.
Boston advanced to a first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers but was eliminated in Game 7.
Mazzulla received the award over J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons and Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs.
Following the honour, the coach expressed, “Thank you to the Lord for the platform he has given me, and to my wife and family who support me on this journey. Thank you to our players who compete and give it everything they have each night.”
“I am grateful for every member of the Celtics organization whose dedication impacts winning every day. This award belongs to our staff, who are there for the guys every day. Their relentless work ethic improves our team daily. This award should be named Staff of the Year,” he said.
Mazzulla who was named the Celtics' head coach in 2023, will turn 38 on June 30, making him the youngest winner of the award since Phil Johnson in 1975.
Mazzulla is the fourth coach in franchise history to earn Coach of the Year honors, joining Bill Fitch (1979-80), Tommy Heinsohn (1972-73) and Red Auerbach (1964-65).