News
Make us preferred on Google
News

NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla wins NBA coach of the year after leading team to 56-26 record

NBA coach of the year: Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years
NBA coach of the year: Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years

The Boston Celtics’s Joe Mazzulla made history after he was named NBA Coach of the Year.

According to WMUR, the NBA announced on Tuesday, May 26, that Boston Celtics head coach Mazzulla was named Coach of the Year for 2025-26 season.

Mazzulla led the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 regular-season record.

Boston advanced to a first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers but was eliminated in Game 7.

Mazzulla received the award over J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons and Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs.

Following the honour, the coach expressed, “Thank you to the Lord for the platform he has given me, and to my wife and family who support me on this journey. Thank you to our players who compete and give it everything they have each night.”

“I am grateful for every member of the Celtics organization whose dedication impacts winning every day. This award belongs to our staff, who are there for the guys every day. Their relentless work ethic improves our team daily. This award should be named Staff of the Year,” he said.


Mazzulla who was named the Celtics' head coach in 2023, will turn 38 on June 30, making him the youngest winner of the award since Phil Johnson in 1975.

Mazzulla is the fourth coach in franchise history to earn Coach of the Year honors, joining Bill Fitch (1979-80), Tommy Heinsohn (1972-73) and Red Auerbach (1964-65).

Patrick Mahomes make surprise return to Chiefs practice months after knee surgery
Patrick Mahomes make surprise return to Chiefs practice months after knee surgery
Manny Fernandez, Miami Dolphins legend dies at 79: Here’s what we know
Manny Fernandez, Miami Dolphins legend dies at 79: Here’s what we know
Monfils bids tearful French Open farewell with emotional tribute to wife Elina
Monfils bids tearful French Open farewell with emotional tribute to wife Elina
GTA 6 trailer 3? Fans demand new trailer after release date confirmation
GTA 6 trailer 3? Fans demand new trailer after release date confirmation
Will Levis Privacy Scandal: Mother reveals reality behind 2024 cyberattack
Will Levis Privacy Scandal: Mother reveals reality behind 2024 cyberattack
Knicks sweep Cavaliers: New York heads to first NBA Finals since 1999
Knicks sweep Cavaliers: New York heads to first NBA Finals since 1999
Ferrari unveils $640k ‘Luce’: The Jony Ive-designed electric supercar
Ferrari unveils $640k ‘Luce’: The Jony Ive-designed electric supercar
Pat McAfee, wife Samantha welcomes second baby after high-risk pregnancy
Pat McAfee, wife Samantha welcomes second baby after high-risk pregnancy
McLaren issues statement after Lando Norris’s Canadian Grand Prix retirement
McLaren issues statement after Lando Norris’s Canadian Grand Prix retirement
Hamilton praises Verstappen battle at Canadian GP after first Ferrari podium
Hamilton praises Verstappen battle at Canadian GP after first Ferrari podium
Nishesh Basavareddy shocks Taylor Fritz at Roland Garros 2026
Nishesh Basavareddy shocks Taylor Fritz at Roland Garros 2026
Ray J knocked out in MMA debut after earlier health concerns
Ray J knocked out in MMA debut after earlier health concerns

Popular News

Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeau's dramatic style shift

Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeau's dramatic style shift
an hour ago
NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years

NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years
2 hours ago
NASA unveils plan for permanent moon base, targets construction in 2029

NASA unveils plan for permanent moon base, targets construction in 2029
3 hours ago