News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Grace Lilly's mugshot released as she faces second arrest in 3 months

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly arrested again in South Carolina

  • By Sidra Khan
Grace Lillys mugshot released as she faces second arrest in 3 months
Grace Lilly's mugshot released as she faces second arrest in 3 months

Grace Lilly was arrested once again the a shocking span of nearly three months.

The Southern Hospitality star, who was apprehended just three months ago, was arrested for the second time earlier this week, Page Six reported on Thursday, March 12.

As per the outlet, the Charleston County jail records reveal that the 27-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Spending several hours in custody, the American TV star was released on personal recognizance with an initial bond of $10,575.

For those unfamiliar, personal recognizance means that a person, accused of a crime, is released from prison without paying bail, based on a promise to appear in court.

Lilly's mugshot was also released following her arrest, showing her in a white and green shirt, open hair and light makeup.

It is pertinent to mention that Grace Lilly was previously arrested back on December 29, 2025, in Charleston, S.C., when the police discovered “happy pills” in her vehicle.

According to the police report at the time, the TV personality asked for her purse, saying, “Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints.”

"When asked about the pills found inside the purse, the offender stated that the blue pill was Xanax and the white pills were birth control. The offender stated she had a prescription for the Xanax but did not have any proof of that information available at the time,” the report continued.

Who is Grace Lilly?

Grace Lilly is a 27-year-old American TV personality, famous for her appearances on the Bravo reality show, Southern Hospitality.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner to Zendaya, Tom Holland: 8 couples to grace Oscars 2026
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner to Zendaya, Tom Holland: 8 couples to grace Oscars 2026
Ernie Anastos, legendary NYC anchor and 30-time Emmy winner, dies at 82
Ernie Anastos, legendary NYC anchor and 30-time Emmy winner, dies at 82
Harper Beckham takes major step to become Uk’s Kylie Jenner
Harper Beckham takes major step to become Uk’s Kylie Jenner
Pedro Pascal's new controversy erupts amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra
Pedro Pascal's new controversy erupts amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra
Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks
Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks
Heidi Klum sparks concern with serious health update
Heidi Klum sparks concern with serious health update
Britney Spears finds emotional support from mystery ally amid DUI arrest drama
Britney Spears finds emotional support from mystery ally amid DUI arrest drama
'KPop Demon Hunters' fans get exciting news from Netflix
'KPop Demon Hunters' fans get exciting news from Netflix
Colleen Hoover drops shocking confession about 'It Ends with Us' ending
Colleen Hoover drops shocking confession about 'It Ends with Us' ending
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case

Popular News

Breaking: Pakistan closes airspace over capital following drone sighting amid US-Iran war

Breaking: Pakistan closes airspace over capital following drone sighting amid US-Iran war
21 minutes ago
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner to Zendaya, Tom Holland: 8 couples to grace Oscars 2026

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner to Zendaya, Tom Holland: 8 couples to grace Oscars 2026

an hour ago
Apple’s foldable iPhone features, price leaked: Details inside

Apple’s foldable iPhone features, price leaked: Details inside
6 hours ago