Grace Lilly's mugshot released as she faces second arrest in 3 months

Grace Lilly was arrested once again the a shocking span of nearly three months.
The Southern Hospitality star, who was apprehended just three months ago, was arrested for the second time earlier this week, Page Six reported on Thursday, March 12.
As per the outlet, the Charleston County jail records reveal that the 27-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Spending several hours in custody, the American TV star was released on personal recognizance with an initial bond of $10,575.
For those unfamiliar, personal recognizance means that a person, accused of a crime, is released from prison without paying bail, based on a promise to appear in court.
Lilly's mugshot was also released following her arrest, showing her in a white and green shirt, open hair and light makeup.
It is pertinent to mention that Grace Lilly was previously arrested back on December 29, 2025, in Charleston, S.C., when the police discovered “happy pills” in her vehicle.
According to the police report at the time, the TV personality asked for her purse, saying, “Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints.”
"When asked about the pills found inside the purse, the offender stated that the blue pill was Xanax and the white pills were birth control. The offender stated she had a prescription for the Xanax but did not have any proof of that information available at the time,” the report continued.
Who is Grace Lilly?
Grace Lilly is a 27-year-old American TV personality, famous for her appearances on the Bravo reality show, Southern Hospitality.