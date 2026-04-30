Willie Nelson marks 93rd birthday with long-running double celebration tradition

Country music legend Willie Nelson marked his 93rd birthday by beginning his traditional two-day celebration.
Born on April 29, 1933, the country icon and 15-time Grammy winner has embraced an unusual birthday tradition tied to a local paperwork mix-up.
Nelson previously shared on SiriusXM that his Abbott, Texas birth was recorded one day late.
“I was born before midnight on the 29th, but it didn't get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th,”
Nelson said at the time. “So it went out officially as the 30th. I just do both days.”
Fans celebrate Willie Nelson on both April 29 and 30, fitting for his long career spanning decades.
Notably, he began as a songwriter and DJ in the late 1950s before moving to Nashville and releasing his first album in 1962.
Now in his 90s, Nelson continues to tour regularly.
Nelson remains active beyond music tours, having established Farm Aid in 1985 and endorsed several Democratic presidential campaigns.
In December, Nelson told The New Yorker he stays fit with exercises like sit-ups, arm rolls, leg lifts, and jogging in place, saying he’s “in pretty good shape” at 92 and happy to “wake up again this morning.”