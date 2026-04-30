News
News

Willie Nelson marks 93rd birthday with long-running double celebration tradition

The 15-time Grammy winner has embraced an unusual birthday tradition

Willie Nelson marks 93rd birthday with long-running double celebration tradition
Willie Nelson marks 93rd birthday with long-running double celebration tradition

Country music legend Willie Nelson marked his 93rd birthday by beginning his traditional two-day celebration.

Born on April 29, 1933, the country icon and 15-time Grammy winner has embraced an unusual birthday tradition tied to a local paperwork mix-up.

Nelson previously shared on SiriusXM that his Abbott, Texas birth was recorded one day late.

“I was born before midnight on the 29th, but it didn't get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th,”

Nelson said at the time. “So it went out officially as the 30th. I just do both days.”

Willie Nelson marks 93rd birthday with long-running double celebration tradition

Fans celebrate Willie Nelson on both April 29 and 30, fitting for his long career spanning decades.

Notably, he began as a songwriter and DJ in the late 1950s before moving to Nashville and releasing his first album in 1962. 

Now in his 90s, Nelson continues to tour regularly.

Nelson remains active beyond music tours, having established Farm Aid in 1985 and endorsed several Democratic presidential campaigns.

In December, Nelson told The New Yorker he stays fit with exercises like sit-ups, arm rolls, leg lifts, and jogging in place, saying he’s “in pretty good shape” at 92 and happy to “wake up again this morning.”

Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare
Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare
D4vd hit with new brutal allegations in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case
D4vd hit with new brutal allegations in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case
Olivia Rodrigo has a type: 'Three of the five guys I've dated have been....'
Olivia Rodrigo has a type: 'Three of the five guys I've dated have been....'
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict
Olivia Wilde faces online scrutiny as fans react to recent appearance
Olivia Wilde faces online scrutiny as fans react to recent appearance
Seth Rogen is dead? Internet blasts fake death rumours
Seth Rogen is dead? Internet blasts fake death rumours
'Columbo' star Peter Falk's daughter Jacqueline Falk cause of death revealed
'Columbo' star Peter Falk's daughter Jacqueline Falk cause of death revealed
Noah Beck's mom placed on leave from school after suggestive video makes round
Noah Beck's mom placed on leave from school after suggestive video makes round
Selena Gomez reportedly unfollows Benny Blanco as cheating rumours escalate
Selena Gomez reportedly unfollows Benny Blanco as cheating rumours escalate
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt reflects on harshest criticism
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt reflects on harshest criticism
Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years
Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages reveal Peter Park being 'entirely alone'
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages reveal Peter Park being 'entirely alone'

Popular News

Brandon Ingram injury update: Raptors All-Star exits Game 5 vs. Cavs

Brandon Ingram injury update: Raptors All-Star exits Game 5 vs. Cavs
9 minutes ago
NYC Mayor urges King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India

NYC Mayor urges King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India
57 minutes ago
JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexual harassment and racial abuse

JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexual harassment and racial abuse
2 hours ago