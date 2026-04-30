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King Charles' witty response to comedian impersonations steals the spotlight

King Charles came across a comedian who was impersonating him during a key event in the US

King Charles witty response to comedian impersonations steals the spotlight
King Charles' witty response to comedian impersonations steals the spotlight 

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently on their highly anticipated state visit to the US, and one instant from the trip has once again highlighted the monarch's witty character.

During his visit, Charles was impersonated by US comedian Matt Friend, who was in attendance at the White House garden party during the king's state visit.

Seizing the opportunity, Matt greeted Charles and shared that he has been working on the monarch's impersonation, noting, "I'm trying to study you," while mirroring Charles' mannerism.

Upon meeting his impersonator, Charles quickly joked, "Keep trying", with a laugh, drawing laughter from the crowd present.


Charles added, "We'll award you marks of merit," to which Matt said, "Thank you very much."

Matt regularly mimics US stars and political figures and has impersonated President Trump.

After videos of his meeting with Charles went viral, Matt was interviewed by This Morning's Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about the experience, to which the comedian joked, "I'm alive after impersonating a king to his face so I'd consider that a success."

He also remarked that the monarch "didn't miss a beat" with his speedy response.

Notably, King Charles's and Queen Camilla's busy visit is concluding on Thursday, April 30, following which the king will continue to Bermuda to undertake his first royal visit as monarch to the British Overseas Territory.

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