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Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare

The 'Mission: Impossible' star recently collapsed inside a Los Angeles restaurant

Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare
Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare

A representative for Ving Rhames has issued a health update regarding the Mission: Impossible actor’s recent medical emergency.

It’s worth mentioning here that the 66-year-old American actor experienced a medical incident on Wednesday, April 29, while dining with family in Los Angeles.

Now, Rhames, according to TMZ, is reportedly recovering after the unfortunate incident.

The Mission: Impossible star recently collapsed inside a Los Angeles restaurant
The 'Mission: Impossible' star recently collapsed inside a Los Angeles restaurant

His representative offered some updates, noting that the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning star is believed to have become “overheated” and is expected to be okay.

Moreover, the Uppercut actor is reportedly still being monitored at the hospital out of caution.

It’s worth mentioning here that Baby Boy star was eating at a restaurant  when he suddenly collapsed at the table.

Witnesses said that the actor to be in and out of consciousness.

In no time, paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

It is to be noted here that, Ving Rhames, who is famous for playing Luther Stickell in all eight of the Mission: Impossible film series, is involved in several other projects, including the action movie Painter.

Directed by Garrett Warren, the upcoming film will be directly streamed on Hulu/Disney+ instead of a theatrical release.

The action movie follows a young woman raised in the Appalachian Mountains who must use her elite combat skills to save her kidnapped father.

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