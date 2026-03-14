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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

‘Messiah’s Return’: Netanyahu rebrands Middle East conflict as ‘War of Redemption

The language of speech has alarmed international observers

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Netanyahu rebrands Middle East conflict as ‘War of Redemption
Netanyahu rebrands Middle East conflict as ‘War of Redemption

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified his religious and nationalist rhetoric sparking global concern as he frames Israel’s ongoing multi-front military operations as a biblical struggle.

In recent addresses, Netanyahu has increasingly referred to the current conflict as the “War of Redemption,” a term steeped in messianic significance.

During a major statement on March 7, 2026, the Prime Minister declared, “Together we rose from the terrible massacre of October 7. Together we repelled our enemies step by step in the War of Redemption.”


He further linked the military’s actions to divine protection, stating that in the end, “with G-d’s help, together we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”

This language has alarmed international observers who fear the conflict is being reframed from a strategic security operation into a religious crusade.

While Netanyahu has not used the specific phrase “paving the way for the Messiah” in official English script, his consistent use of “War of Redemption” and his vow that “we are changing the face of the Middle East” suggests a providential mission.

He recently told citizens, “We are in historic days, days that will be recorded in the annals of Israel,” as he continues “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran and its allies.

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