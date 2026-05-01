DJ Khaled sparks buzz with surprise remarks on Justin Bieber's Coachella set 

DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber are brothers for life!
Days after the Peaches singer made history with his electrifying performance at the 2026 Coachella music festival, his set is still buzzing in people’s heads.
People reported that Khaled gushed about Bieber's headlining performance at the musical gala, sparking new buzz online.
"I mean, first of all, Justin Bieber, that’s my brother. It’s always great to make music with my brother," the Wild Thoughts crooner added.
In addition to the Yummy singer’s performance, he delivered a remarkable performance on Khaled’s superhit track, I’m the One, which he released in 2017 in a surprise collaboration with Bieber.
Speaking on a yacht en route to the VCARB Livery Launch Party ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the popular American rapper said, "For him to pull up his computer and pick that song out of all the hits he has."
"He picked the one that we did together, and my phone blew up, and it just put a big smile on my face because I love Justin Bieber," the 50-year-old record producer added.
Justin Bieber headlined Coachella weekend 1 and weekend 2, marking his first in several years, performing a diverse range of hits off his latest two albums, SWAG and SWAG II.