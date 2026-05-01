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JPMorgan identifies Chirayu Rana as staffer behind ‘fabricated’ Lorna Hajdini suit

The bank’s internal investigation found no evidence to support the story

JPMorgan identifies Chirayu Rana as staffer behind ‘fabricated’ Lorna Hajdini suit
JPMorgan identifies Chirayu Rana as staffer behind ‘fabricated’ Lorna Hajdini suit

A former JP Morgan employee identified as Chirayu Rana has been accused of fabricating a graphic sexual harassment lawsuit against high-ranking executive Lorna Hajdini.

The claims originally filed under the pseudonym “John Doe” alleged that Hajdini drugged and coerced him into a “sex slave” arrangement.

However, the bank’s internal investigation which reviewed phone records and emails found no evidence to support the story.

JPMorgan has stood firmly by Hajdini with a spokesperson stating:


“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims.” The bank further noted that “while numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts.”

Lawyers for Hajdini have also issued a fierce rebuttal declaring that “Lorna categorically denies the allegations” and that she “never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind.”

They even noted she has “never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

Sources suggest the lawsuit may have been an attempt to secure a multimillion-dollar payout.

While the initial court documents were withdrawn for “correction” the fallout continues to rattle the financial community.

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