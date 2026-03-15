How Kate Middleton helps boost Royal Family's image amid troubling times 

Kate Middleton is the Royal Family's secret weapon for improving the public image amid scandals and troubles, claimed PR expert Lynn Carratt.
As reported by GB News, the Princess of Wales has been using her recent appearances, including at the RNLI Tower Lifeboat Station with her husband, Prince William, and the Commonwealth Day service, to help reshape the Royals' image.
Carratt said that the princess's public appearances have come under the spotlight at a time of intense scrutiny around the monarchy.
She noted, "Catherine's recent appearances, stepping out in striking, elegant ensembles, serve as a reminder of the monarchy's enduring soft power."
The PR expert said the mother-of-three's role goes beyond fashion.
"Glamour aside, her influence goes deeper: she embodies empathy, stability, and relatability, all of which resonate with the public at a time when royal scrutiny is intense," Carratt explained.
She added, "While it's dramatic to call her 'the saviour' of the monarchy, she is undeniably a figure who strengthens its public image."
Kate's latest public outings have come as the Royal Family faces continued attention over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the possibility of the disgraced former prince being removed from the line of succession, as the royal remains eighth in line on the official website.
The princess is also set to take over other familiar annual engagements in the coming days.
As Colonel of the Irish Guards since December 2022, Kate serves as the ceremonial head of the regiment, taking over from William.
She will likely present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen at the Wellington Barracks, a duty she has performed regularly, including in 2025.
Another key engagement would be St Patrick's Day, which annually places the princess at the centre of the royal public schedule.
Besides that, the Waleses will play major role during the Nigerian State Visit to the UK by greeting the President and First Lady at their hotel on March 18.