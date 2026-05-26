Spotify expands audio push with narrated magazine stories

Spotify has been diversifying beyond music and podcasts by launching narrated long-form magazine articles to its platform, further strengthening its push to become a complete audio-focused service.
The Swedish-music streaming giant announced that Premium subscribers can now listen to narrated magazine stories utilising their existing 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening time.
Free users, meanwhile, will be let to purchase individual articles for $1.99 each.
At the time of release, Spotify is launching over 650 narrated articles in English from major publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more.
The narrated content has been produced by Spotify’s audiobook team and is particularly designed to complement its increasing collection of audiobooks and podcasts.
Spotify confirmed that the articles will utilise both human narration and AI-generated voices. Any article using digital narration will be clearly labeled for listeners.
The significant move reflects Spotify’s wider strategy to increase user engagement with spoken-word content.
Spotify believes shorter narrated articles could encourage listeners to explore longer audio formats such as audiobooks.
The release also comes after Spotify’s recent expansion into AI-centric audio features such as AI-generated podcasts, audiobook creation tools for authors, and AI-assisted remixes.
With these significant launches, Spotify continues to position itself as more than a music streaming platform.