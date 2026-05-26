Sydney Sweeney finally reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cut amid 'Euphoria' blunder

Sydney Sweeney is not impressed after her cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 was cut from the final version.
As reported by RadarOnline.com, sources have shared that the Euphoria star believes Hollywood giants are deliberately making her career difficult.
In the highly anticipated sequel, Emily Blunt's character, who's the head of a large luxury brand, is seen dressing Sweeney, who plays herself.
A source revealed that The Devil Wears Prada 2 team did not think that the three-minute scene worked "structurally" with the rest of the plot; hence they removed it.
"The producers can make all the excuses they want, but it's a gigantic slap in the face to Sydney," said the source.
"She's got every right to be furious at the way she's been treated. It was a huge waste of her time and further proof – not that she needed it – that a large contingent in Hollywood wokesters are out to cause her trouble and trip her up whenever they can," they added.
Sydney Sweeney fell off of netizens' grace after her American Eagle denim campaign last year, which caused intense backlash due to the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans", opening discourses as to whether the line was racist and eugenic.
The sources report came as the Christy actress has been in headlines due to her hit HBO series, Euphoria, which is currently on its third and final season, and has been at the receiving end of scrutiny due a key character's death.
The latest episode of the series, titled Rain or Shine, sparked buzz as it featured the gruesome death of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, after a plot featuring debt and loan sharks.
Notably, Euphoria Season 3 is set to conclude on May 31, 2026, which will also serve as the series finale.