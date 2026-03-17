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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Jay-Z, The Roots to revive hip-hip fever with a surprise Philadelphia tour

The Roots and Jay-Z to collaborate with upcoming performance in Philadelphia after nearly a decade

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jay-Z, The Roots to revive hip-hip fever with a surprise Philadelphia tour
Jay-Z, The Roots to revive hip-hip fever with a surprise Philadelphia tour  

Jay-Z is returning to his musical roots with a special collaboration at a special event!

On Tuesday, March 17, multiple media reports claimed that Beyoncé’s life partner is set to headline the 2026 Roots Picnic festival alongside the popular boy band The Roots after nearly a decade.

CBS News reported that the two-day festival has a new home and now two major headliners to perform at the upcoming musical event.

The 2026 Roots Picnic, which will take place on May 30 and 31 at Belmont Plateau, will be headlined by 25-time Grammy Award-winner Jay-Z and the Philadelphia-born hip hop group the Roots.

Notably, the boy band's manager, Shawn Gee, confirmed their presence in a brief statement: “Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us.”

"After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we're grateful to her," they noted.

However, Jay-Z has yet to confirm his presence at the event, as fans have been eagerly awaiting his gig, after his headline-grabbing tour, 4:44, which he concluded in late 2017.

During his tour, the father of three was promoting his thirteenth studio album, 4:44.  

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