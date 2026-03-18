Iran promises ‘regrettable’ retaliation after Ali Larijani’s assassination 

Iran confirmed that senior security official Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli strike, hours after Israel announced his death.
"Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, has been martyred," the Fars News Agency wrote on X, translated from Persian.
The Israeli military said Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Basij volunteer paramilitary force, was also "eliminated" overnight.
The 67-year-old Larijani was widely believed to have been running the country following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Larijani was an advisor to the Ayatollah on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration and took part in negotiations in Oman in the weeks before the war.
In response to Larijani's killing, Iranian army chief Amir Hatami vowed a "decisive and regrettable" retaliation.