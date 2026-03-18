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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Meghan Markle teases first exciting collaboration after ending As Ever Netflix deal

Netflix and As Ever released statements confirming the end of their financial and operational partnership on March 6, 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Meghan Markle teases first exciting collaboration after ending As Ever Netflix deal
Meghan Markle teases first exciting collaboration after ending As Ever Netflix deal

Meghan Markle has announced a major new collaboration, marking a fresh professional move after ending As Ever Netflix deal.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to announce that her lifestyle brand has partnered with luxury flower purveyor High Camp Supply, sharing a glimpse of a special collaboration Bloom Box.

The box presents a beautifully arranged mix of 18 blooms, including gardenias, white peonies, mint, and jasmine.

The blooms are complemented by As Ever’s Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey, designed to bring the essence of a garden indoors.

As ever shared the news on its Instagram page on March 17, writing, "Something is blooming. A new collaboration with @highcampgardenias arrives tomorrow. Sign up for the launch reminder so you don’t miss it."


The collection is set to be available starting on Wednesday, March 18.

Notably, this new collaboration came just days after Netflix has officially dissolved its partnership with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

On March 6, 2026, both Netflix and As Ever released statements confirming the end of their financial and operational partnership.

The brand, which launched in 2025 in conjunction with the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, is now operating as an independent entity.

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