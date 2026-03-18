News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter

Top US counterterrorism official Joe Kent Quits over Trump's Iran war, calls it 'unjustified'

  • By Bushra Saleem
White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter
White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter

White House slammed the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent’s resignation over US attack on Iran.

According to Fox News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on "false claims" in the resignation letter of the nation’s top counterterrorism official, saying President Donald Trump had "strong and compelling evidence" that Iran was going to attack the United States first.

Joe Kent wrote on X, "After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today."

Kent said he could not in "good conscience" support the ongoing war with Iran, claiming that "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

The resignation letter sparked backlash from Trump administration who called his claims “false.”

Leavitt responded, "There are many false claims in this letter but let me address one specifically: that ‘Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation. This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over."

"As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first. This evidence was compiled from many sources and factors," she added.

Leavitt told press that President Trump would never made the decision to deploy military assets against a foreign adversary in a vacuum.

The press secretary alleged Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, claiming that Tehran was aggressively expanding their short-range ballistic missiles to combine with their naval assets to give themselves immunity.

She also slammed the "absurd allegation that President Trump made this decision based on the influence of others, even foreign countries," calling Kent’s claim "insulting and laughable."

US and Israel launched attack on Iran on February 28, killing its then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking retaliatory strikes from Tehran.

Juliana Stratton to face Don Tracy in Illinois US Senate election in November
Juliana Stratton to face Don Tracy in Illinois US Senate election in November
Iran promises ‘regrettable’ retaliation after Ali Larijani’s assassination
Iran promises ‘regrettable’ retaliation after Ali Larijani’s assassination
‘I’m Alive’: Netanyahu mocks AI death rumours in new clip
‘I’m Alive’: Netanyahu mocks AI death rumours in new clip
Macron says France will not join operation to open Strait of Hormuz
Macron says France will not join operation to open Strait of Hormuz
Trump criticises Nato and other US allies for denying to join Iran war
Trump criticises Nato and other US allies for denying to join Iran war
Ray Dalio warns: Strait of Hormuz is the ‘Decisive Battle’ for global order
Ray Dalio warns: Strait of Hormuz is the ‘Decisive Battle’ for global order
US National Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent resigns over Iran war: ‘Tehran posed no imminent threat’
US National Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent resigns over Iran war: ‘Tehran posed no imminent threat’
Poland's military will not join conflict in Iran: PM Donald Tusk
Poland's military will not join conflict in Iran: PM Donald Tusk
Breaking: Israel claims assassination of Iranian commander Gholamreza Soleimani
Breaking: Israel claims assassination of Iranian commander Gholamreza Soleimani
Trump's bold plan for Cuba revealed: ‘I could do anything I want’
Trump's bold plan for Cuba revealed: ‘I could do anything I want’
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani killed in airstrike, claims Israeli minister
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani killed in airstrike, claims Israeli minister
Utah mom found guilty of husband's murder after writing grief book for children
Utah mom found guilty of husband's murder after writing grief book for children

Popular News

Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP

Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP
10 minutes ago
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew

Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew
an hour ago
White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter

White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter
2 hours ago