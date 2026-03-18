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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew

Prince William makes firm decision against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after bathrobe photo with Epstein

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and its linked with Andrew
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew

Prince William is believed to have taken yet another shocking decision against his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – just days after his embarrasing bathrobe photo with Jeffrey Epstein went viral.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly made it clear to King Charles and other members of the firm that the former Duke of York won’t be allowed in any of the events – where William’s wife Kate Middleton, and his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be in attendance.

Citing inside sources in his latest Substack Naughty But Nice, Rob Shuter claimed, “Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed.”

As per the insiders, the heir to the throne feels that maintaining a distance with King’s younger brother is inevitable monarchy’s future and wellbeing of his own family.

“William’s priority is protecting Catherine and the children,” the insider noted.

“He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew,” they added.

The sources also claimed that this applies to every event in the royal family, including major gatherings.

“If Andrew is present, William, Catherine and the children won’t be, it’s that simple,” the source revealed.

Given William’s anger over Andrew’s past scandals and explosive emails exchange with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he might block Andrew from attending the 77-year-old monarch’s funeral.

“When the time eventually comes for King Charles’s funeral, William does not want Andrew there,” the insider told Rob.

“He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children,” they added.

For the unversed, Andrew - who is no stranger to controversies was arrested on his 66th birthday on February 19th - over allegation of leaking UK's trade information to Epsten during Royal's tenure as government's envoy.

The former Duke of York was released after 11 hours of investigation and currently completely out of public eye in Sandringham's Wood Farm.

This alleged decision from William was made after a never-before-seen bathrobe photo of Andrew with Epstein and Peter Mandelson went viral.

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