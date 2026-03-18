'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hints at possible 'rebirth' of Tom Holland

Tom Holland swings back into action in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Brand New Day marks Holland's fourth solo movie and seventh appearance in the Marvel universe, and the trailer reunites the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, who is visibly not doing well, with Dr Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).
The upcoming film continues the events of No Way Home (2021), at the end of which Peter Parker makes a huge sacrifice to save NYC by making everyone in the world forget his true identity, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).
Besides Ruffalo, several new and old faces are set to be part of Brand New Day, including Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Michael Mando as Scorpion.
The trailer kicks off with Peter reading a letter, presumably to MJ, explaining that they used to know each other. He also sneaks into Ned and MJ's house party and witnesses his girlfriend's new potential romance.
"Sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart," said Holland.
The trailer also shows Peter going through a DNA mutation, which forces him to seek Bruce Banner's help.
Moreover, Sadie Sink, Lza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman, and Marvin Jones are also joining the cast.
Spider Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres on July 31.
Watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer here: