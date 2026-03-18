Zendaya offers rare 'Euphoria 3' update during 'The Drama' premiere 

Zendaya has expressed high hopes for the upcoming season of HBO series Euphoria.
On Tuesday, March 17, the Spider-Man star attended the premiere of her new movie The Drama and shared with Variety that the filming of the third season "just flew by me".
She said, "Gosh, it was a whirlwind. I did what I do in eight months in, like, four months. It was like trying to get eight episodes in at once. It just flew by me."
The 29-year-old, who has bagged two Emmys for her performance as Rue, revealed that she has gotten a sneak peek of the new season and is "excited", noting, "I hope it turns out beautifully."
Euphoria returns with its third season in April, over four years after the conclusion of season 2, with several cast members confirmed to return, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Colman Domingo, and Eric Dane, among others.
The hit series is set to premiere on HBO on April 12.
Besides Euphoria, Zendaya is looking at quite a busy 2026, with a number of projects set to released this year, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part 3.