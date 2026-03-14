Instagram to remove end-to-end encryption from May 8

In a shocking update, Instagram is set to remove end-to-end encryption, marking a major turnaround from its prior push to provide chat security.
The Meta-owned platform, having three billion monthly active users, signalled towards a significant shift towards its user privacy and data security management.
Effective from May 8, 2026, Instagram will remove support for end-to-end encryption, as per an update on its support page.
With end-to-end encryption, Instagram protected all messages between two devices because only those devices can decrypt the content.
All previously encrypted chats will be exposed to the company, losing their protection.
Users are now urged to install any media or messages they wish to save before May 8.
Notably, Meta has strongly recommended that privacy-conscious users switch to WhatsApp, where encryption remains standard.
This move has sparked concerns among users and experts that unencrypted DMs could train AI models, and wonder whether WhatsApp might face the same update.
The update follows as some platforms are expanding encryption to make their users feel safe and secure, while Instagram moves in away from encryption.
Though it remains unclear whether Meta’s latest move will be applied for the encrypted voice or video calls on Instagram, or similar changes to Facebook Messenger, are in the pipeline.